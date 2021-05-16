Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VERB Technology Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), and verbLEARN (Learning Management System application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. “

NASDAQ VERB opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $61.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.25. Verb Technology has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 194.59% and a negative return on equity of 153.21%. On average, analysts predict that Verb Technology will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 737.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 70,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

