Verso (NYSE:VRS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso (NYSE:VRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verso Corporation makes printing papers used primarily in commercial printing, media and marketing applications, including magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail, corporate collateral and retail inserts. Their specialty papers are used primarily in label and converting, flexible packaging and technical paper applications. They also produce market kraft pulp, which is used to manufacture printing and writing paper grades and tissue products. Verso is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio, with a Technical Center in Biron, Wisconsin; seven paper mills in Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin; and more than 30 distribution centers and warehouses strategically located across the country. “

Separately, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Verso stock opened at $17.09 on Thursday. Verso has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verso will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Verso’s payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Verso by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Verso by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verso in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Verso by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Verso by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

