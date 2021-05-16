Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertex updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

VERX stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. Vertex has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

