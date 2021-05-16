VIA optronics (VIAO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VIAO opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. VIA optronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, VIA optronics GmbH, provides display solutions and systems worldwide. It offers interactive display solutions and systems that combine system design, interactive displays, software, and other hardware components; and optical bonding solutions for various displays and touch panels.

