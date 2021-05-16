ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

VIAC stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

