Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

VTXPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Victrex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

OTCMKTS:VTXPF opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Victrex has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.37. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

