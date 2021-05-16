Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Gap Up to $7.89

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $8.25. Village Farms International shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 103,515 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on VFF shares. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Village Farms International from $11.00 to $8.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.21.
The company has a market cap of $705.96 million, a P/E ratio of -173.87 and a beta of 4.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
In related news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.
Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
