Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Gap Up to $7.89

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $8.25. Village Farms International shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 103,515 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VFF shares. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Village Farms International from $11.00 to $8.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.21.

The company has a market cap of $705.96 million, a P/E ratio of -173.87 and a beta of 4.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $47.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

