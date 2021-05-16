Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 6,200 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,998,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,934,000 after buying an additional 285,567 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $530,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Berry Global Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,449,220 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BERY opened at $69.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.79. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $69.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

BERY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

