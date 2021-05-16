Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 2,700 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,420,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 106,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist cut their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

ENV stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.51. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $92.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.