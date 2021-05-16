Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $13,371,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 729,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,151,000 after acquiring an additional 143,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

In other news, CFO Biggs C. Porter purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,900 shares of company stock worth $204,900. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.90%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

