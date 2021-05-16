Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $929,000 Stock Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 303.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.05% of EnPro Industries worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NPO. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director John Humphrey acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $95.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $96.16. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.94.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sidoti assumed coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

