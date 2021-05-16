Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 2,500 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,456,000 after purchasing an additional 139,156 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,684,000 after purchasing an additional 143,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.82.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $106.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $54.86 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.16.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

