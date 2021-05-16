Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 16,900 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average is $47.52.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

