Vishay Precision Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.41 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

VPG stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. Vishay Precision Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $470.91 million, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,201,000 after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,813,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after buying an additional 97,531 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 241,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 22,215 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

