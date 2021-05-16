Vivid Coin Price Hits $0.0033 (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded up 141.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded up 97.2% against the US dollar. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Vivid Coin has a total market capitalization of $25,136.00 and $8.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00087190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $212.85 or 0.00488990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.00227435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.28 or 0.01181443 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00040653 BTC.

About Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . The Reddit community for Vivid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/vividtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins. “

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

