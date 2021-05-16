Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million.

Shares of Vivos Therapeutics stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing (SDB) comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's solutions cover proprietary alternatives for treating mild-to-moderate OSA; craniofacial and anatomical anomalies that are associated with mild-to-moderate OSA.

