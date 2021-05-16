VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Raised to $165.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VMW. UBS Group decreased their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cleveland Research lowered VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.84.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMW opened at $164.30 on Thursday. VMware has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.78. The stock has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $208,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.