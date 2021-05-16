Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.500-0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.550-2.650 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vontier presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Shares of NYSE VNT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.99. 843,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,123. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.16. Vontier has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

