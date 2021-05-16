VoteCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $64,336.28 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 16th. One VoteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VoteCoin has a total market cap of $64,336.28 and approximately $6.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VoteCoin alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.62 or 0.00577734 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.03 or 0.00207840 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.98 or 0.00272917 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00014947 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004834 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000053 BTC.

VoteCoin Profile

VOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 130,973,375 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site . VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Votecoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on Equihash algorithm. The main focus of Votecoin's platform are elections and other voting purposes. “

VoteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VoteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VoteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.