W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $76.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.80%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

