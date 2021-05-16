W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $73.65 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $76.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.51.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.048 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 83.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.