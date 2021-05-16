Warburg Research Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €5.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceconomy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.52 ($6.49).

Ceconomy stock opened at €5.05 ($5.94) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94. Ceconomy has a 1-year low of €2.32 ($2.73) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.35). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €5.18 and a 200-day moving average of €5.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 million and a P/E ratio of -13.50.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

