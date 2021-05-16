Watchman Group Inc. Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Watchman Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 2.8% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PayPal stock traded up $5.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.29. 6,729,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,931,705. The company has a market cap of $289.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.02 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.