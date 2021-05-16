Watchman Group Inc. Cuts Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Watchman Group Inc. decreased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,514 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TD. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,503 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,959,000 after buying an additional 1,609,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $1,213,394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,888,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,891,000 after buying an additional 87,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,625,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,505,000 after acquiring an additional 157,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,277. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.52. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64. The firm has a market cap of $131.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.77.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.