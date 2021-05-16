Watchman Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Watchman Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. LKQ makes up approximately 2.0% of Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,530,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,176. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.