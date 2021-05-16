Watchman Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Watchman Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,346,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

IWF traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.44. 1,318,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,897. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $171.69 and a 52-week high of $263.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

