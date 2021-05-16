Watchman Group Inc. Sells 10,969 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Watchman Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,969 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,250,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,756,000 after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,142,000 after buying an additional 150,482 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 420,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,297,000 after buying an additional 22,160 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 304,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after buying an additional 95,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NEAR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 507,097 shares. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18.

