Watchman Group Inc. Sells 49 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Watchman Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 105,724 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 5,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COST traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $384.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,876,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $367.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.10. The company has a market capitalization of $170.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.92.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

