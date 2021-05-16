WaykiChain (WICC) Price Tops $0.49

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $103.72 million and $25.37 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00088074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00020611 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $536.43 or 0.01095318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00064238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00113445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00063772 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain (WICC) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.