Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys New Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,806 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,391,000 after buying an additional 8,591,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,595,000 after buying an additional 1,407,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,164,000 after buying an additional 1,065,692 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,508,000 after buying an additional 970,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $89.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.05.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

