Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $95.84 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $96.90. The stock has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

