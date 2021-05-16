Wedbush Comments on Sutro Biopharma, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) – Wedbush issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on STRO. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $19.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $907.50 million, a PE ratio of -218.67 and a beta of 0.80. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRO. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 93,467 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $2,861,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 391,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 3,913.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 48,726 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.