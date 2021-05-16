Wedbush Weighs in on The Wendy’s Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Wendy’s in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

WEN stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $884,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $1,621,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,955,000 after purchasing an additional 120,012 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 33.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 42,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Earnings History and Estimates for The Wendy`s (NASDAQ:WEN)

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit