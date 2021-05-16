Wedbush Weighs in on The Wendy’s Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Wendy’s in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

WEN stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $884,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $1,621,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,955,000 after purchasing an additional 120,012 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 33.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 42,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

