Wells Fargo & Company Boosts EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target to $5.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

ENLC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised EnLink Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.29.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.62. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 271.43%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 615,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.