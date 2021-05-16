Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $42.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Targa Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.06.

TRGP opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 40,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 566,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,254,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,611. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Targa Resources by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

