WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WCC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.78.

NYSE:WCC opened at $110.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $111.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $53,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $744,855. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $320,563.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,978 shares of company stock worth $7,431,368 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 16.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at $823,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

