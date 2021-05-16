WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WCC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.78.
NYSE:WCC opened at $110.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $111.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.
In other news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $53,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $744,855. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $320,563.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,978 shares of company stock worth $7,431,368 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 16.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at $823,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
Further Reading: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.