Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whitehaven Coal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Whitehaven Coal alerts:

OTCMKTS WHITF opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Whitehaven Coal has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitehaven Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitehaven Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.