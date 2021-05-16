WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a $15.50 target price (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $15.25 on Thursday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $314.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.38.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 882,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 221,427 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 62.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 82,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

