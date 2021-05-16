WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens raised shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

NYSE:WOW opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 716,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.