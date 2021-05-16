WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WidePoint updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $7.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

In other news, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 10,350 shares of WidePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $99,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,156 shares in the company, valued at $558,297.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 6,200 shares of WidePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,336.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WidePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations in North America and Europe. It offers TM2 solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

