William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Berkeley Lights in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). William Blair also issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Shares of BLI opened at $37.13 on Friday. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average of $71.86.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Berkeley Lights news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $415,595.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $61,850.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 826,673 shares of company stock worth $45,688,861.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

