Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.57 Million

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report $311.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $310.00 million. Wix.com reported sales of $236.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on WIX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.28.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wix.com by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,220 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at $352,236,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 244.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 321,263 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX opened at $222.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $188.37 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

