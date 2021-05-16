World Token Achieves Market Cap of $11.92 Million (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One World Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. World Token has a market cap of $11.92 million and $257,239.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, World Token has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get World Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00091659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.16 or 0.00510126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.57 or 0.00232519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004903 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.27 or 0.01194174 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00041708 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token was first traded on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,215,052 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.