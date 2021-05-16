World Token Achieves Market Cap of $11.92 Million (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 16th. One World Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges. World Token has a market capitalization of $11.92 million and $257,239.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, World Token has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00091659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.16 or 0.00510126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.57 or 0.00232519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004903 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $583.27 or 0.01194174 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00041708 BTC.

About World Token

World Token’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,215,052 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

