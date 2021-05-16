Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $6.19 or 0.00012771 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $405,904.84 and approximately $1,621.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00091129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.42 or 0.00514863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.74 or 0.00232726 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004910 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $576.23 or 0.01189486 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00041845 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

