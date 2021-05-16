WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,102 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,746,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,959,000 after purchasing an additional 252,047 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $101,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,211 shares of company stock valued at $6,054,767. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WSFS shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

