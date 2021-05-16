WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Raised to C$150.00 at CIBC

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WSPOF. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

WSPOF opened at $114.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.42. WSP Global has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $115.97.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

