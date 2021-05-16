WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$140.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.97% from the stock’s previous close.

WSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$145.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$128.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSP Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$142.91.

WSP stock opened at C$138.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$80.73 and a 1-year high of C$141.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$125.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$115.41. The firm has a market cap of C$15.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.72 billion. As a group, analysts expect that WSP Global will post 4.7399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

