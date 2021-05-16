xBTC Tops One Day Volume of $35,839.00 (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. xBTC has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $35,839.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, xBTC has traded down 40.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00089223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.60 or 0.00469837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.42 or 0.00228558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004705 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $532.51 or 0.01176831 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00041138 BTC.

xBTC Coin Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 9,181,073 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,637 coins. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

