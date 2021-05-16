Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 50.68% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$4.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$5.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.54.

TSE XBC opened at C$3.65 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of C$3.12 and a 12 month high of C$11.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of C$559.13 million and a P/E ratio of -11.03.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$6.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.37 million. On average, analysts expect that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

